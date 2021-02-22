Notre Dame Suggests The Program Won’t Be In ‘EA Sports College Football’ If The Players Can’t Directly Benefit

Notre Dame might not be in college football video games once they return.

"EA Sports College Football" is expected to hit shelves in the coming years after no new games since 2013, and nobody really knows what to expect.

However, the Fighting Irish won’t be a part of it until clear rules are established, according to statement from AD Jack Swarbrick.

In a statement released Monday, Swarbrick said, “it is our strong desire that student-athletes be allowed to benefit directly from allowing their name, image and performance history to be used in the game.

While this is an interesting stance for Notre Dame to take, I’m not sure it will ultimately matter very much.

“EA Sports College Football” won’t be coming out anytime soon, and it might not even be out in 2022.

At the moment, we’re rapidly approaching the day when college athletes are allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness.

There’s a great chance a deal is done for major college football and basketball players to make money within a year.

If that happens, then Swarbrick’s concerns will absolutely be soothed.

One way or another, we have to do whatever is necessary in order to get college football video games back into our hands. I spent countless hours playing them as a young man, and I can’t wait to do it again.