‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Says Season 2 Is ‘Heightened’ And A ‘Wild Ride’

It sounds like “Outer Banks” season two will even be crazier than the first one.

“Outer Banks” took Netflix by storm back in April 2020 when it dropped for fans during the coronavirus pandemic. It had serious “Goonies” vibes as a group of teenagers battled it out searching for a missing treasure and unraveling a mystery. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Star Chase Stokes recently spoke with NetflixLife.com about what fans can expect in the new episodes of the hit show, and he said the following in part:

What I can say is everybody has worked so incredibly hard this season. Performances are so much more nuanced, the story is heightened. I think it’s a story that people are really really going to resonate with…I can say it’s going to be another wild ride. You know Outer Banks doesn’t disappoint in that space. I think people are really really going to be excited to see the second season.

As I’ve said before, I really didn’t know what to expect when “Outer Banks” dropped in 2020. Right now, playing off nostalgia is huge in entertainment.

People are craving it, and it’s evident by what shows are super successful. “Stranger Things” is the perfect example.

While “Outer Banks” is nowhere near as good as “Stranger Things,” it is a really fun show about a young man’s dead father, treasure, a tight group of friends and the search for the truth.

In terms of entertainment value, it’s hard to ask for much more.

Was the dialogue really bad at times? Sure. Were some storylines a bit corny? Without a doubt, but overall, “Outer Banks” was fun and full of action in season one.

Now, it sounds like things will only get crazier in season two. Given the insane success of season one, I’m sure Netflix has poured money into season two.

Now, we just have to wait to find out when it’ll be released. Given the fact filming has taken place during the coronavirus pandemic, it might not be for a long time. No matter what, I’m pumped to see what we get.