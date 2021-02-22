Patrick Mahomes Announces The Birth Of His Daughter Sterling

Patrick Mahomes announced the birth of his daughter late Sunday afternoon.

The superstar quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs posted an Instagram photo of his daughter Sterling’s tiny little hand holding onto him and his fiancee Brittany Matthews. She was born Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the heartwarming photo below.

As a website that is very pro-family, I would like to congratulate Patrick Mahomes and Brittany on this life-changing news.

Having a kid is just about the biggest thing a person can do in their life.

Mahomes has already won a Super Bowl, played in another one, dominated the NFL at every turn but this is 100% going to be a different journey for him and his future wife.

Also, I don’t know much about women’s sports, but I have a feeling Sterling is probably going to be a hell of an athlete.

Her grandfather was a pro baseball player, and her dad is arguably the best player in the NFL. In terms of genetics, she hit the lottery.

Major props to the happy couple for the birth of their daughter.