‘The Political Version Of Money Laundering’: Greg Gutfeld Compares COVID-19 Relief Bill To ‘Breaking Bad’ Carwash

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld called the COVID-19 relief bill “the political version of money laundering” during Monday’s broadcast of “The Five.”

Gutfeld compared the bill to Walter White of “Breaking Bad,” who purchased a car wash in order to clean money from his meth business, saying that it was just cover for the government to write a stimulus check to itself. (RELATED: ‘Breaking Up With The American Public’: Greg Gutfeld Says Biden Is Ditching US For ‘Hot New Exotic Partner, The World’)

WATCH:

“I’m going to point out something that is either so obvious it is idiotic or so obvious it is brilliant,” Gutfeld began. “The stimulus is a device for the government to give itself more money, think about it, we are watching an entity writing a check to itself, sure, we are getting some money out of it, which was oh, by the way, our money to begin with, but this is now a political version of money laundering.”

Gutfeld went on to bring up “Breaking Bad” and Walter White’s plan to use a car wash as the money-laundering facility for the “ill-gotten gain from his glorious crystal meth business.”

“Our government is laundering our money to indulge their constituencies and their causes, they see the pandemic as their car wash. They are pushing billions through it through programs, through pork and bailouts, using people’s suffering as their cover,” Gutfeld concluded.

“Even when I watched ‘Ozark,’ I never quite understood money laundering and why it worked,” co-host Dana Perino laughed. “Now I get it.”

The stimulus package, dubbed the American Rescue Plan, carries a $1.9 billion price tag and includes several hotly contested issues such as the $15 minimum wage and another round of direct payments.

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have signaled that they would prefer not to include the $15 minimum wage in this package, and several Republicans have called for an increase in the income threshold for direct payments.