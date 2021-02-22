Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Send Money To Help Texas Women’s Shelter Following Winter Storm

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are helping out a Texas women’s shelter after winter storm Uri.

Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support, located in Dallas, announced Sunday that Markle and Prince Harry were replacing the roof of a transitional housing complex through the couple’s charity, Archewell Foundation.

Today, the news of our damages reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Through their nonprofit, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing facility & helping us meet our immediate needs. THANK YOU, ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION! pic.twitter.com/rFtxzvtFRo — Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support (@GenesisShelter) February 22, 2021

“Today, we learned that the news of the damages we incurred from Winter Storm Uri reached Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex!” the shelter shared on Twitter. “Through their nonprofit, Archewell Foundation, they are supporting us by replacing the roof at our transitional housing apartment complex and also helping us meet our immediate needs.” (RELATED: Texas Winter Freeze Expected To Cost $18 Billion In Damages)

The foundation also was donating to help the shelter meet its immediate needs.

“Not only will this gift provide for our critical needs, it shines an international spotlight on violence against women and children, letting survivors know that they are not alone,” Genesis Shelter CEO Jan Langbein said in a statement, according to Harper’s Bazaar royal editor Omid Scobie.

The shelter was created to help women in abusive situations find a way out and raise awareness about domestic violence.

“Genesis Women’s Shelter was founded with a goal to not just help women, but to completely eradicate domestic violence,” a statement on the shelter’s website said. “We have formulated our services to address the issue holistically and give each woman the same message: there is help and there is hope.”