Prince William Reportedly Thinks Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Behavior Was ‘Insulting And Disrespectful’

Prince William reportedly thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry not returning to their royal duties was “insulting and disrespectful.”

Palace insiders claimed Prince William is “really sad and genuinely shocked” about Prince Harry’s behavior, according to a report published Sunday to The Times. Prince William is “very upset by what has happened” and thinks what Markle and Prince Harry did was “insulting and disrespectful,” the outlet reported.

“You don’t answer the queen back – it’s just not done,” one insider told the outlet. (RELATED: Queen Elizabeth II Confirms Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Will Not Be Returning To Service With The Royal Family)

Queen Elizabeth II confirmed the couple would not be returning to their royal duties on Friday.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” the statement said.

Prince Harry and Markle confirmed the news with their own statement.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role,” a statement said, Fox News reported. “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

Another source told the outlet that the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William will “heal in time.”

“It’s still raw,” the source reportedly said. “He’s very upset by what has happened, though absolutely intent that he and Harry’s relationship will heal in time.”

Markle and Prince Harry shocked the world in January of 2020 after they announced they would be giving up their “senior” roles and splitting their time between North America and the United Kingdom. Reports at the time claimed that the statement was not discussed with the Queen or other senior members of the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the statement, shared to Instagram, said. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”