Psaki Continues To Tout Neera Tanden As Her Confirmation Is In Question

White House Jen Psaki continued to praise Neera Tanden on Monday while her confirmation to head the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is in question.

“As it relates to Neera Tanden, let me just say that the president nominated her because he believes she’d be a stellar OMB director,” Psaki said. “She’s tested she’s a leading policy expert. She’s led a think tank in Washington that has done a great deal of work on policy.”

“She’s done a great deal of bipartisan work as well,” Psaki said. “She’s won widespread support and endorsements ranging from labor unions to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and she’s rolled up her sleeves and done the work. She’s met with more than 35 senators, Democrats and Republicans, herself.” (RELATED: Tanden Says She ‘Deeply’ Regrets Twitter Insults Towards GOP In Senate Hearing)

WATCH:

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah have said they won’t vote in favor of confirming Tanden. Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said he’s not favoring Tanden’s confirmation, citing “her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” according to a statement NBC Politics tweeted on Feb. 19.

“This is a process, confirmations, getting individuals confirmed is. She has two committee votes this week and we’re working toward that and will continue to work in supporting her nomination,” Psaki said.

With Manchin’s opposition, Tanden’s confirmation requires a Republican to vote for her confirmation.

Multiple Senate Republicans are still questioning Tanden over her history of remarks and donations towards Democrats.

Tanden tweeted Collins was “pathetic” before President Joe Biden nominated her to lead the OMB. The nominee also criticized lawmakers of both parties.

Psaki said for Biden’s confirmations, there have been “some delays in processes that had previously worked at a more rapid pace.”

“Our view is that we’ve hopefully moved past that. We’ve seen a number of our nominees move forward over the past couple of weeks, pretty quickly with large bipartisan votes. And we certainly welcome that,” Psaki said.

“We would love to end the week with a secretary of education in place as an example and certainly others as we as we look to have the full team and hopefully a full cabinet meeting at some point in the near future,” Psaki said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.