REPORT: Bobby Shmurda Will Be Released From Prison Tuesday

Bobby Shmurda’s time in prison is reportedly coming to an end.

According to TMZ, the rapper will be released from prison Tuesday after being locked up in New York since 2014. Shmurda pleaded to conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon, and was originally sentenced to seven years. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Ultimately, he’s getting out 10 months early and will be on probation until 2026.

Bobby Shmurda Will Enjoy Family Time, Back to Work After Prison Release https://t.co/k1jWlwPsT4 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 22, 2021

Fellas, one of the hottest rappers in the game is finally going to be making music again! Who is ready to celebrate?

This dude set the rap game on fire back in 2014, and then it all fell apart when he had to go to prison.

Don’t think for one second that people forgot about him because I can promise you that they didn’t.

If he’s smart and surrounded by great people, then he’ll go right back to making music and staying out of trouble.

He just spent several years in prison. If he doesn’t have more than enough content to drop fire beats right now, then he never will.

Either way, Shmurda is about to be a free man, and that’s great news for fans of music!