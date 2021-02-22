REPORT: The NFL Has ‘Growing Optimism’ Stadiums Will Be Full For The 2021 Season

The NFL is reportedly trending towards having packed stadiums in 2021.

According to ProFootballTalk, there is “a growing sense of optimism that stadiums will be full during the 2021 season.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mike Florio cited the coronavirus vaccine and “signs of potential herd immunity” as reasons why optimism is trending upward.

The NFL remains hopeful that stadiums will be full in 2021 https://t.co/6dzYvWk85T — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 22, 2021

I hope like hell stadiums are packed this upcoming season. At this point, it really looks like they will be, and that’s a win for America.

This past year of football, there were many college football and NFL stadiums that sat empty while the games were happening during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it sounds like everyone is starting to believe that we’ll be back to a reasonable level of normalcy when it comes to fans at sporting events.

Games simply aren’t meant to happen in empty stadiums. It just doesn’t feel right at all. The stands are meant to be packed with thousands of passionate fans going wild.

Let’s all keep our fingers crossed that it comes together and we’re back to packed stadiums in 2021. Nothing would make me happier!