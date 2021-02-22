Ringo Starr Fights Trademark Battle Against ‘Ring O’ Sexual Aid

Ringo Starr of The Beatles is fighting to keep a sex toy company from using the name “Ring O,” Express reported Monday.

Pacific Coast Holdings IP, LLC, parent company of the Screaming O, attempted to trademark the name “Ring O,” but Starr opposed it, according to a report by Express.

Ringo Starr locked in trademark battle over his iconic name – ‘wants no association’ #ringo https://t.co/Hq4tZk1wi9 pic.twitter.com/ZqPApNB6Kz — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 17, 2021

“Ringo is an internationally known performer, who has had his hand in a variety of entertainment services and consumer products, such as music, movies, musical instruments, merchandise and clothing, among others,” the lawsuit said, according to Express. (RELATED: Ringo Starr, Beatles Reunite For New Recording)

“This is further established by the fact that the Ringo Trademarks are registered in a wide variety of classes…,” the lawsuit said.

Pacific Coast Holdings accused Starr of being a “trademark squatter,” the outlet reported. The company also reportedly claimed its target audience would not connect the name of the sex toy to the singer.

However, Starr does not want to be associated with the product.

“Since Opposer’s name is tied to a wide variety of products, consumers will likely believe that Opposer’s newest venture is sex toys – and this is an association that Opposer does not want,” the lawsuit said.

The company has been using the name since 2008, but Starr claimed that Pacific Coast Holdings broke their agreement by trying to trademark the name, Express reported.