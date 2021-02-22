REPORT: ‘SEAL Team’ Actor Justin Melnick Hospitalized After Falling From Helicopter During Commercial Filming

Actor Justin Melnick was reportedly hospitalized after falling from a helicopter while filming a commercial at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch.

The accident occurred while Melnick was filming for a private commercial unrelated to the hit CBS show “SEAL Team,” Deadline reported Sunday. Melnick is now recovering after falling 15-20 feet from a helicopter while fast roping, the outlet reported. He sustained no serious injuries, according to Deadline. The dog also involved in the commercial was not injured, Variety reported.

#SEALTeam actor Justin Melnick is recovering after falling from a helicopter during a private commercial shoot. The dog Melnick was performing with is also recovering. A representative added that the shoot was not associated with “SEAL Team.” https://t.co/5tGfUHcM0v pic.twitter.com/xVwc17hbdb — Variety (@Variety) February 22, 2021

“His injuries appear to be very minimal,” Sgt. Aaron Jacob of the LA County Sheriff’s Office told Deadline. (RELATED: REPORT: Jennifer Lawrence Injured On Set Of Film Following Explosion Stunt)

Melnick was first the dog handler for Dita on “SEAL Team” before acquiring a recurring role on the show, Deadline reported. He now holds the role of Brock Reynolds on the show. Melnick first trained Dita as part of the search and rescue team with the Indiana police force before switching her to narcotics detection, Deadline reported.

“Dog trainers have this saying that ‘Your emotion runs up and down the leash,’ so she can feel what you’re thinking just conducted through the leash,” Melnick told the outlet at the time. “It’s just a bond. I’ve never had anything in my life like it.”