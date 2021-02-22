Seattle Bound Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Utah

A Boeing plane was forced to make an emergency landing Monday because it was experiencing engine trouble after its departure from Atlanta, ABC4 news reported.

The Delta Boeing 757 jet had an issue with its left engine while it was en route to Seattle and made an emergency landing at Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah, ABC4 news reported.

A Boeing 757 en route to Seattle has made an unexpected landing at the Salt Lake City International Airport.https://t.co/y7bnxmO0r5 — WLNS Newsroom (@WLNS) February 22, 2021

“A Boeing 757-200 operated by Delta Air Lines diverted to Salta Lake City International Airport and landed safely Monday afternoon after experiencing a left-engine issue,” the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement to News Nation Now.

“The FAA will investigate. Delta Air Lines Flight 2123 was flying from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport when the incident occurred,” the statement continued. (RELATED: Plane Lands Safely In Denver After Engine Catches Fire, Debris Rains Down)

Two separate airlines experienced engine issues on Saturday and were forced to make emergency landings as well.

The first incident occurred when a New York-bound Boeing 747-400 cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Belgium after the plane started dropping engine debris over the town of Meerssen, Netherlands. The incident left two injured.

A Honolulu-bound United Airlines 777-200 jet was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver after engine failure resulted in a fire and debris fell in the front yards of homes in the town of Broomfield, Colorado.

Flight 328 @united engine caught fire. my parents are on this flight ???????? everyone’s okay though! pic.twitter.com/cBt82nIkqb — michaela???? (@michaelagiulia) February 20, 2021

“DL2123 en route to Seattle from Atlanta diverted to Salt Lake City out of an abundance of caution following an indicator warning of a possible problem with one of its engines. The flight landed safely without incident and taxied to the gate without assistance. We are working to reaccomodate customers on a later flight. We apologize for the delay and any inconvenience,” Delta Airlines said in a statement to ABC4.