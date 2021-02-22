Watch The Trailer For ‘The Mosquito Coast’ With Justin Theroux

“The Mosquito Coast” looks like it’s going to be a chilling TV series.

The plot of the Apple TV+ series, according to the trailer YouTube description, is, “Adapted from the best-selling novel, The Mosquito Coast is a gripping adventure following the dangerous journey of a radical idealist and brilliant inventor, Allie Fox (Justin Theroux), who uproots his family for Mexico seeking a safe haven.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, viewers are in for a sinister ride. Give it a watch below.

Admittedly, I don’t know anything about the book this show is based off of, and I don’t want to know. I couldn’t care less.

I’m here for the TV show, and this show looks incredibly dark. As everyone who reads my stuff knows, I love dark TV.

Feed it to me!

This show looks like it’s about a set of parents hiding a dark mystery, society collapsing and the family trying to make a run to a safe haven south of the border.

If that doesn’t get your interest levels raised, then I’m not sure what will.

Finally, the streaming wars are great for the consumers. The better content Apple produces, then the better content the other sites have to produce. When Netflix, HBO and Apple are all doing well, then it only increases the quality for the viewer.

Something tells me “The Mosquito Coast” won’t let us down. Check it out starting April 30!