Trump Derides Tax Investigation As ‘Witch Hunt’ After SCOTUS Gives Green Light

Former President Donald Trump derided the Supreme Court after it gave a green light to New York investigations into his tax returns Monday.

SCOTUS rejected Trump’s requests to both shield his taxes and contest the result of the 2020 election Monday. Trump argued in a statement that the investigations, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York City District Attorney Cy Vance, were “with hunts” aimed at political revenge. (RELATED: Trump Cannot Block The Release Of His Financial Records To Prosecutors, Supreme Court Rules)

“This investigation is a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country,” Trump argued. “This is something which has never happened to a President before, it is all Democrat-inspired in a totally Democrat location, New York City and State, completely controlled and dominated by a heavily reported enemy of mine, Governor Andrew Cuomo.”

Trump went on to argue once again that he won the election, despite his accusations of fraud failing more than 60 times in court.

Vance responded to Monday’s decision by saying, “the work continues.”

The work continues. — Cyrus Vance, Jr. (@ManhattanDA) February 22, 2021

Trump argued Vance and Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo were only using the tax returns as a weapon to go after him politically.

“The new phenomenon of ‘headhunting’ prosecutors and AGs—who try to take down their political opponents using the law as a weapon—is a threat to the very foundation of our liberty,” he said. “That’s what is done in third world countries. Even worse are those who run for prosecutorial or attorney general offices in far-left states and jurisdictions pledging to take out a political opponent. That’s fascism, not justice—and that is exactly what they are trying to do with respect to me, except that the people of our Country won’t stand for it.”

Trump is poised to make his first major public appearance since leaving office on Feb. 28 at CPAC, where he is expected to angle for a 2024 presidential run.