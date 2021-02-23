Andy Reid’s Face Shield Has Been Placed In The Pro Football Hall Of Fame

Andy Reid’s face shield has earned a special spot in Canton.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday after noon that the face shield worn during the coronavirus pandemic by the Kansas City Chiefs head coach has been put in the HoF. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His hat from the past season has also been put in the Hall of Fame. You can check out the setup below.

New to arrive at the Hall: the game-worn hat and face shield of @Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. He wore both of these items much of the 2020 season as a part of the @NFL‘s COVID-19 protocols. More on these items: https://t.co/eoPrNNLMWP#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/zdy1tNGRF7 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 22, 2021

What a weird sign of the times we’re living in right now. Usually, spots in the HoF are saved for special game gear worn when players set records or do something incredibly impressive.

For example, if a player sets a certain kind of major record, his uniform or cleats might end up in the Hall of Fame.

Ope, look what we found at the @ProFootballHOF. pic.twitter.com/403fsVhyOH — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 2, 2019

Apparently, the standards have changed a little bit during the coronavirus pandemic because Reid’s face shield has been included.

Honestly, I don’t hate it at all. We’re living in a very strange time in human history, and Reid took his shield all the way to an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Why not toss it in there?

It sure is going to be strange to explain this situation to people who haven’t been born yet. Imagine the look on someone’s face when you explain why a plastic face shield is in the HoF. The optics of that alone are laugh-out-loud funny.