‘Black Lives Matter’ Foundation Took In Over $90 Million Last Year

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) organization recently shared that they received more than $90 million last year, according to a screenshot of their finances that they shared with the Associated Press (AP).

In the financial statement from BLM, which is largely known for advocating and raising awareness about the importance of Black lives, the organization explains that donations from people averaged at around $30.76, with ten percent of their donations being recurring, the AP reported.

While the organization did not share the names of people who donated last year, this marks the first time in the organization’s eight-year existence that they have publicly shared details about their finances, according to the AP.

BLM drew national coverage last year with their massive protests in response to the death of George Floyd in May 2020. Floyd was a black man who was killed after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation is now focusing its efforts on building its organization instead of being known only for protests regarding the deaths of Black Americans, the AP reported.

“We want to uplift Black joy and liberation, not just Black death. We want to see Black communities thriving, not just surviving,” an impact report read, according to the AP. (RELATED: REPORT: Black Lives Matter Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize)

The foundation, which ended last year with nearly $60 million even after spending half of its assets, stated that $21.7 million went toward funding for official and unofficial BLM chapters, according to the AP.

In 2021, the foundation wants to put more emphasis on economic justice, and how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Black American communities, the AP reported.