Chrissy Teigen Asks President Joe Biden To Unfollow Her On Twitter

Model Chrissy Teigen requested President Joe Biden unfollow her on Twitter.

Teigen made the request Tuesday. Although Teigen didn’t specify her reasoning, it seems like she might have wanted to freely use foul language in her tweets.

I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following. In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

“I have tweeted a handful of times since my treasured @POTUS following,” Teigen said. “In order for me to flourish as me, I must ask you to please lord unfollow me. I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me!!!!” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Trends On Twitter After She Tweets About Accidentally Ordering Terrible Tasting $13,000 Bottle Of Wine)

Teigen’s next tweet insinuated that Biden’s account had unfollowed her and included a string of swear words.

bitch fuck shit suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 23, 2021

“b*tch f*ck sh*t suck the d I am FREE!!!!!!!!!!!!” she tweeted two hours later.

While Teigen’s dream was to be followed by Biden on Twitter after being blocked by former President Donald Trump, it had to be weird to know that the President of the United States could see your tweets. Teigen has been vocal about her political views on Twitter in the past and discussed her fears about Trump winning reelection.

I would definitely never tweet out of fear of being embarrassed. I’m glad Teigen got the unfollow so she can go back to creating funny and sometimes relatable content.