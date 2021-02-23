Dan Patrick Hands Out Awesome Wedding Advice

Dan Patrick handed out some free wedding advice Tuesday, and it’s worth listening to his thoughts.

The legendary sports pundit got on the subject after a call from a viewer, and he didn’t hesitate before diving. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Patrick said if he could do it all over, he’d do a destination wedding in Hawaii with margaritas, burgers and hotdogs and whoever could make it would make it!

“I’d just make it so simple, and then bank all that cash,” Patrick explained. You can listen to his full thoughts below.

I love everything about this segment, and I agree with pretty much every single word. Now is it as great as Mike Leach’s wedding advice? No, but it’s still outstanding advice.

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge wedding guy. I love weddings. I think they’re outstanding. You get together with all your boys, smash a few beers, talk about some fun stories, chase a few women if you’re single and then you get on a plane to go home when it’s all done and over with.

However, I think it’s accurate to assume that planning a wedding and attending them are two different beasts.

From what I’ve heard, planning a wedding is absolute hell if you’re a guy. It’s nothing but stress and pissed away money.

For women, it might be different, but I don’t know a single guy who enjoyed planning a wedding. That’s why I plan on scheduling a lot of work trips right around the planning stages if I ever get married.

I’m checking out and letting the woman deal with it all.

Just put a smile on your face, say yes and have a steady buzz the whole time you’re doing it!