The Undertaker Endorses Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson For President

WWE star The Undertaker endorsed Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for president.

The Undertaker revealed he thinks Johnson could be the “uniter” that the United States needs in a political leader during an interview with TMZ Sports.

“That man works his tail off and he dives in wholeheartedly in everything that he does,” The Undertaker said. “And if he gets his mindset that he wants to make a run at politics, ya know what? I think he’ll do it.”

It’s unclear if Johnson will run for president in 2024, but he previously hinted at it in an interview with USA Today. (RELATED: Dwayne Johnson ‘Would Consider’ Running For President If People Wanted Him In Office)

Johnson told the outlet that he would “consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted.”

The People’s President?@TheRock would consider a presidential run in the future “if that’s what the people wanted” (via @USATODAY) pic.twitter.com/d7CELopJA8 — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) February 17, 2021

If Johnson does choose to run, The Undertaker claimed the WWE wrestler-turned-actor could be the “uniter” people want.

“He’s so charming, he’s so witty, I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for,” The Undertaker said.

“I know that he has the charisma,” he added.

The Undertaker joked that all it would take to win the election would be some of The Rock’s famous wrestling moves.

“Maybe all it would take would be one eyebrow, and he’d look at the left, raise the eyebrow,” he joked. “Look at the right, raise an eyebrow and hit ’em with ‘the People’s Elbow.'”