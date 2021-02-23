Hillary Clinton Writing New Fiction Book, ‘State Of Terror’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is reportedly working on a fiction book with her longtime friend and writer Louise Penny.

The international political thriller, titled “State of Terror,” will be published in October, Axios reported Tuesday morning. Robert Barnett, who represents Clinton, and David Gernert, who represents Penny, reportedly gave the rights to the book to publishing companies Simon & Schuster and St. Martin’s Press.

“A novice Secretary of State joins the administration of her rival, a president inaugurated after four years of American leadership that shrank from the world stage,” the synopsis of the novel reads. “A series of terrorist attacks throws the global order into disarray, and the Secretary is tasked with assembling a team to unravel the deadly conspiracy, a scheme carefully designed to take advantage of an American government dangerously out of touch and out of power in the places where it counts the most.”

Clinton described writing the novel with Penny as “a dream come true,” according to the report. (RELATED: Amazon Reviewers Rip Apart Clinton’s New Election Memoir)

“I’ve relished every one of her books and characters as well as her friendship,” Clinton said in a news release. “Now we’re joining our experiences to explore the complex world of high stakes diplomacy and treachery. All is not as it first appears.”

This won’t be the first novel Clinton has worked on – in 2017, she released a book titled “What Happened.” The book focused on Clinton’s loss to former President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

After the book’s release, Trump went after Clinton on Twitter.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “She lost the debates and lost her direction! The ‘deplorables’ came back to haunt Hillary. They expressed their feelings loud and clear. She spent big money but, in the end, had no game!”