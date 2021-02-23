‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Pleads Guilty To Charges After Allegedly Choking Girlfriend

“Home Improvement” star Zachery Ty Bryan reportedly pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of menacing and fourth-degree assault stemming from an altercation with his girlfriend.

The alleged altercation took place in Oct. of 2020. The other charges against Bryan were dismissed as part of the plea deal, according to ABC 9. Bryan will also spend three years on probation, the outlet reported.

Bryan allegedly beat his girlfriend at the time over missing phone chargers. (RELATED: ‘Home Improvement’ Star Zachery Ty Bryan Charged With Strangulation, Coercion After Allegedly Attacking His Girlfriend)

His girlfriend reportedly told police that Bryan woke her up and pulled her out of bed by her hair, police documents obtained by TMZ said. The whole time he was yelling at her about the phone chargers.

The girlfriend claimed that Bryan had become physically abusive towards her at the time.

Bryan allegedly punched her and slapped her in the head, she claimed. She also claimed she had been choked until she couldn’t breathe and that Bryan had put his knee into the back of her neck, TMZ reported.

She reportedly broke free and attempted to call 911, but Bryan allegedly disconnected the line.

At the time of the altercation, Bryan was separated from his wife, ABC 9 reported. He is now trying to reconcile with her, according to the outlet.