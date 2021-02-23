Kyrsten Sinema Presides Over Senate In Hot Pink ‘Dangerous Creature’ Shirt, Romney Tells Her She Is ‘Breaking The Internet’

Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema wore a hot pink sweater that said “Dangerous Creature” while presiding over the Senate Tuesday afternoon.

During her time presiding over the Senate, Twitter users continued to point out Sinema’s attire. At one point, Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney approached Sinema and said to her: “You’re breaking the internet,” to which she responded by saying: “Good.”

No joke: @SenatorRomney just walked up to @kyrstensinema and was overheard on the floor mics saying: “You’re breaking the internet.” https://t.co/b8dV5ZM8Ra — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 23, 2021

Sinema also gained a lot of attention for wearing a purple wig on the Senate floor in May of 2020. (RELATED: A US Senator With Purple Hair? Krysten Sinema’s New Look Is Causing A Stir)

In late January, Sinema said she will not support eliminating the filibuster and her mind cannot be changed, according to a spokesperson. (RELATED: Kyrsten Sinema Won’t Support Eliminating Filibuster, ‘Not Open To Changing Her Mind’)

The Daily Caller contacted Sinema’s office about her sweater but did not immediately receive a response.

Romney’s office also did not immediately respond for comment.