Mandy Moore Gives Birth To First Child With Taylor Goldsmith

Actress Mandy Moore announced the birth of her son Tuesday with husband Taylor Goldsmith on Instagram.

“Gus is here,” Moore shared on Instagram.

This is us, gushing over the adorable photo Mandy Moore posted of her baby boy, Gus. ???? https://t.co/WcvvIWQymC pic.twitter.com/4lZtCfp9Je — E! News (@enews) February 23, 2021

“Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith,” she continued. “He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.” (RELATED: Everyone Is Talking About What Mandy Moore Wore To Get Married In- See Why)

Moore announced she was pregnant on Instagram in September. The “This Is US” actress shared photos of her and Goldsmith that featured her bump at the time.

Moore married Goldsmith in 2018 after the two met on Instagram.

“I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Moore told People magazine. “Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

Due to long distance, Moore claimed the two fell in love before they kissed.