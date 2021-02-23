Netflix Releases The First Look At The Upcoming Documentary ‘Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal’

Netflix has dropped the first look at “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal.”

The upcoming documentary will shine a light on arguably the greatest college scandal America ever saw when it was revealed wealthy parents were essentially buying admission for their children into great schools. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Netflix tweeted a short promo and captioned it, “Everything you’ve heard is true. But you haven’t heard everything. Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps the filmmaker behind Fyre brings you Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal.”

Give it a watch below.

Everything you’ve heard is true. But you haven’t heard everything. Using real conversations recreated from FBI wiretaps the filmmaker behind Fyre brings you Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal pic.twitter.com/kwsqTCSkqq — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) February 22, 2021

Unless you’ve been living outside of the country for the past couple years, there’s no way you haven’t heard about the college admission scandal.

Rich parents, most notably Lori Loughlin, were essentially bribing people to get their children into schools, and some of them were doing it as fake athletes.

You couldn’t make it up if you tried, and Netflix will now take a deep dive into the entire situation.

The part that still blows my mind about this situation is that it all could have done legally. You want your kid to get into a certain school? Then just donate a bunch of money!

It’s not hard to figure out. Schools love big donations, and they’ll absolutely grease the tracks to make sure your kid gets in.

It’s laughable to think you need to pretend they’re an athlete and pay bribes. Yet, that’s exactly what a bunch of upper class people did and many went to prison!

Also, we all know Netflix produces outstanding content. So, I have no doubt “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” will be awesome.

You can catch it starting March 17 on Netflix.