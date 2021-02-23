Woman Clad Only In Towel Escapes Through Window After Gunman Breaks Into Home, Video Shows

Phoenix Police released body-cam footage and audio from a 9-1-1 call Monday from an officer-involved shooting that left one dead.

Police received a frantic 9-1-1 call Feb. 6 from a woman who had just gotten out of the shower and noticed a man walking around her backyard with a gun, Phoenix Police said in a statement.

“Somebody’s in my backyard with a gun,” the unidentified victim can be heard saying in newly released 9-1-1 audio.

As officers were responding to the scene, the victim can be heard screaming at someone to “get out” of her house, telling the 9-1-1 operator that a man, later identified as 29-year-old Anthony Greco, had made his way into her home.

“He’s in my house with a gun, please hurry! Oh my god, please hurry” the victim screams.

Once officers arrived, they managed to get the woman – who was seen wearing just a towel – to climb out of the house through a window. (RELATED: Deputy Shoots And Kills Knife-Wielding Woman In Front Of Kids, Video Shows)

As more police continued to arrive, Greco exited the house and went into the backyard, according to police. An unidentified 39-year-old officer who has three years of service with the Phoenix Police Department can be heard telling Greco to drop his gun, but Greco refused, instead telling the officer to “shoot me,” according to bodycam footage.

Greco then raised his firearm toward the officer, according to police. The footage did not capture the shooting itself because the officers were positioned behind a wall.

The officer then fired one round, striking Greco, according to police.

Police then tried to have Greco move away from the gun “using commands and less lethal bean bag rounds,” according to police.

Once officers were able to safely reach Greco they provided first aid. Greco was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Phoenix Fire Department, according to police.

Police later learned that two days prior to the incident Greco kidnapped one of his family members at gunpoint and then stole both their vehicle and gun. Both items were found at the scene of the crime.

The shooting remains under investigation.