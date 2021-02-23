Man Falls Into The Water While Trying To Propose In Laugh-Out-Loud Viral Video

One man had a very rough go of it while trying to propose to his girlfriend.

In a video tweeted by Barstool Sports, a man was on a gondola boat attempting to pop the question when the situation unraveled in the worst way possible.

When he attempted to stand up, the boat rocked and he fell into the water. Watch the unreal moment unfold below.

What a beautiful propOH NO (via IG:paige_marriee) pic.twitter.com/fSNiWfbHx3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 23, 2021

There are embarrassing moments, and then there are the kind of embarrassing moments that will never be forgotten.

Would you like to go ahead and guess which category this one is in? In case you're struggling, it's in the latter.

There aren't too many Ls I can think of taking greater than falling in the water when attempting to propose. That's about as bad as it gets.

I mean, this woman has to leave this guy, right? She just doesn’t have a choice. How is a guy who can’t stand correctly on a boat supposed to fend off a home invasion with multiple attackers?

The answer is that he won’t be able to.

Best of luck to this gentleman for the rest of his life because he’s definitely not living this one down.