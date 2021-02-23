REPORT: Oregon Man Arrested For Allegedly Driving While Drunk Had A BAC Of .77

Oregon man Nathan Danzuka reportedly had the highest BAC ever recorded during a recent arrest.

According to results obtained by TMZ, Danzuka was arrested by Warm Springs police earlier in February for allegedly driving while drunk, and his BAC was allegedly .778 at the time of his arrest, which is nine times the legal limit. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ reported that it’s the highest blood alcohol concentration on record. As of this time, charges are still pending.

Obviously, Mr. Danzuka has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system, and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, being accused of having the highest BAC ever recorded isn’t a distinction anyone wants on their record.

Listen, folks. If you’re out enjoying a few light beers with the boys, then don’t hop behind the wheel of a car.

It’s really not that hard to figure out. Either sleep it off at a friend’s or just get an Uber. You know what you don’t do?

You don’t get your keys and allegedly drive around while rocking a BAC north of .77. That’s a recipe for disaster and it can result in a tragic ending.

