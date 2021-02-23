US

Woman Finds Cocaine In Crocheting Kit

A woman looking to make animal hats ended up with more than just crocheting supplies after she discovered cocaine in her packaged crochet kit, according to Seattle Police.

The unidentified woman went to a local thrift shop on Sunday afternoon around 3:00 p.m. to purchase a kit to help her crochet animal hats, police said. Upon opening the kit, the shopper saw a “suspicious heavy item” wrapped in yellow rubber that was giving off an “odd” odor, police said.

The package also had “100%” written on the outside. The shopper called authorities who took the suspicious package.

Police later confirmed that the suspicious substance was actually a kilogram of cocaine.

This isn’t the first time drugs have ended up in items at a thrift shop. (RELATED: ‘That’s Not Frosted Flakes’: Border Agents Seize ‘Cocaine-Soaked Cereal’ Potentially Worth $2,822,400)

Arizona parents recently discovered that the toy glow worm plush they purchased at a thrift store in El Mirage, Arizona was actually stuffed with more than 5,000 pills, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The pills were believed to have been fentanyl, police said .

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times more powerful than morphine, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Fentanyl is one of the leading drivers of the opioid crisis, according to the CDC.