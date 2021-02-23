Shailene Woodley Confirms That She’s Engaged To Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley has gone public with her engagement to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

It’s been known since Rodgers’ MVP speech that he was engaged to be married, and it was rumored the lucky woman was the Hollywood superstar. Now, we know for sure! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

.@AaronRodgers12 accepts his award after being named the MVP of the 2020 NFL season. ????#GoPackGo ???? #NFLHonors on CBS pic.twitter.com/vgSKnjGNXh — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 7, 2021

“Yes, yes, we are engaged, but for us it’s not new news … we’ve been engaged for awhile,” Woodley told Jimmy Fallon during a Monday night interview.

You can watch her full interview below.

It took a minute or two for Woodley to go public with that information, but we all knew it was coming. The two have been connected in the public sphere for a couple months.

Now, it’s a done deal, and the two are out in the open with their engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

Obviously, congratulations are in order for the happy couple. That’s one hell of a power couple. Rodgers is an NFL superstar and Woodley is an established Hollywood star.

In terms of a sports/entertainment crossover, it’s pretty hard to find a better pair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley)

As to when they’ll get married, something tells me it won’t be in the football season! I’d be willing to bet a lot on that.