Jack Nicklaus, Justin Thomas, Sports World Reacts To News Of Tiger Woods’ Car Crash

The sports world quickly reacted to the news of Tiger Woods’ car crash Tuesday on social media.

Pro golfer Justin Thomas told reporters he was “sick” to his stomach after hearing the news about the car accident during a press conference, CBS Sports reported.

Justin Thomas reacts to the Tiger Woods news: “I’m sick to my stomach… just worried for his kids. I’m sure they’re struggling.” pic.twitter.com/CIJo59DUVJ — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 23, 2021

“It hurts to see … one of my closest friends, you know, gets in an accident and I just hope he’s alright,” Thomas told reporters. “Just worried for his kids. I’m sure they’re struggling.” (RELATED: Tiger Woods Involved In Serious Car Accident, Jaws Of Life Used To Rescue Him)

The five-time Masters winner was involved in a single-car accident early Tuesday morning in Los Angeles, according to the LA County Sheriff’s office. Woods was the only person in the vehicle and was transported to the hospital. The golfer did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to CNN.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” Woods’ agent said in a statement reported by the outlet. “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Golf pro Jack Nicklaus said he was “deeply concerned” about Woods.

Barbara and I just heard about Tiger’s accident, and like everyone else, we are deeply concerned. We want to offer him our heartfelt support and prayers at this difficult time. Please join us in wishing Tiger a successful surgery and all the best for a full recovery. — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) February 23, 2021

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau said Woods’ car accident left him “heartbroken.”

“Heartbroken and shocked to hear about @TigerWoods accident today,” he tweeted. “My thoughts and prayers are with him for a full recovery.”

Most celebrities shared they were praying for Woods’ recovery.

“Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news,” MLB star Alex Rodriguez tweeted. “Thinking of him and his entire family.”

“Sending my thoughts and prayers,” soccer star Gareth Bale tweeted. “Get well soon champ.”

Thinking of @TigerWoods this afternoon… prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback ???? ???? https://t.co/lluhInJex9 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) February 23, 2021

“Prayers this is just the beginning of another major comeback,” Julian Edelman tweeted.

Football star Jason Whitlock called Woods his “favorite athlete of all time.”

“Tiger Woods is my favorite athlete of all time,” Whitlock wrote on Twitter. “He’s the athlete I talked the most about with my dad. My mom loves to talk about Tiger. Derrick Thomas is the greatest athlete I was close friends with. I hope Tiger is OK. Damn.”

The PGA Tour released a statement on the car crash via Twitter.

“We are awaiting further information when he comes out of surgery,” the statement read. “On behalf of the PGA TOUR and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.”