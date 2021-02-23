Tiger Woods Showed No Immediate Signs Of Impairment After Roll-Over Car Crash, Deputies Say

Pro golfer Tiger Woods showed no immediate signs of impairment when responders arrived on the scene of his car crash, deputies said during a press conference Tuesday.

Woods was “conscious” and able to communicate to first responders, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby told reporters during the press conference. Osby also clarified that the “Jaws of Life” were not used to remove Woods. The golfer was removed from the vehicle using other tools including an ax, the fire chief said. (RELATED: Jack Nicklaus, Justin Thomas, Sports World React To News Of Tiger Woods’ Car Accident)

WATCH: Tiger Woods was conscious when he was removed from car following rollover crash, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said Tuesday at a press conference. pic.twitter.com/il0GGpCKbO — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 23, 2021

Another deputy, who spoke with Woods following his extraction from the vehicle, said during the press conference that Woods was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and it likely saved his life.

There were reportedly no skid marks on the road where Woods crashed.

Woods’ accident took place early Tuesday morning near the Rancho Pales Verdes neighborhood in Los Angeles, Yahoo! News reported. He sustained non-life threatening injuries and underwent surgery Tuesday, as previously reported.

Rancho Pales Verdes resident Ric Palma told Yahoo! Sports he wasn’t “surprised” an accident took place near the neighborhood.

“It’s unfortunate, but I’m not surprised an accident took place here,” Palma told Yahoo Sports. “Going downhill, it can be dangerous. You can gain speed super fast. There’s no banking on the road either, so if you’re making a right turn and you’re going too fast, it can lead to something bad.”