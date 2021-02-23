Popular California Restaurant Hit With 124 Complaints And 38 Citations During Lockdowns, Still Refuses To Close

Tinhorn Flats, a popular bar and restaurant in Burbank, California, is refusing to close after the Burbank City Council voted to revoke its permit for disobeying the County of Los Angeles’ ban on outdoor dining.

The restaurant had 124 complaints leveled against it for offering outdoor dining during the month of December 2020, according to KTLA, and received a cease and desist order from the County of Los Angeles on Jan. 12.

Between Dec. 10 and Feb. 9, the health department issued 38 citations against Tinhorn Flats, and the county sued the restaurant on Jan. 27 for violating emergency health orders and county codes, and acting as a public nuisance, KTLA reported. (RELATED: California Health Inspectors Cite A Closure Order To Restaurant Owner Live On Camera)

Owner Baret Lepejian thanked its supporters in a Facebook post for calling into the Feb. 22 Burbank City Council meeting, during which its members voted to adopt a resolution revoking the establishment’s conditional use permit.

The post said that members of the Burbank City Council were “pathetic losers” and accused them of having made up their minds regarding his restaurant’s permit before the meeting ever started. It also made clear that despite the council’s decision, Tinhorn Flats will not cease operating.



“This was nothing short of a vicious mob with pitchforks coming for that who stands against their campaign of fear,” the post reads. “I WILL NOT COMPLY AND I WILL NOT CLOSE MY BUSINESS TO THESE PATHETIC, UNAMERICAN SOCIALIST COWARDS. If need be, I will go down with my ship.”

Los Angeles County lifted its ban on outdoor dining in late January.

Carlos Roman, another California restaurant owner, is being sued by Los Angeles County for allegedly operating with outdoor dining services despite the ban. He denies the violation.