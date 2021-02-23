Vanessa Bryant Calls Meek Mill’s Lyric About Kobe’s Death ‘Insensitive’ And ‘Disrespectful’

Vanessa Bryant called out Meek Mill for a song lyric referring to Kobe Bryant’s tragic death.

Vanessa called Meek Mill’s lyric “insensitive” and “disrespectful” on her Instagram story on Monday, according to Page Six.

Vanessa Bryant responds to Meek Mill’s insensitive lyric about Kobe Bryant in new Instagram story: “If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.” pic.twitter.com/JD7tXErry2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 23, 2021

“Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period,” Vanessa wrote. “I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this.” (RELATED: Pilot In Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant Violated Federal Rules By Flying Into Fog, Investigators Claim)

“If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband,” she added. “This lacks respect and tact.”

The song, “Don’t Worry,” was leaked and included the lyric, “If I ever lack I’m goin’ out with my choppa, it be another Kobe.”

Meek Mill revealed he apologized to Vanessa in private on social media Tuesday.

I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

“I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman!” Mill tweeted. “If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were en route to the Mamba Sports Academy for a basketball tournament when the helicopter crashed into a hillside. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner deemed all nine deaths an accident. The cause of death for Bryant and the other passengers in the crash was listed as blunt trauma.