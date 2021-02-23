The Guy Who Destroyed Spencer Jones In A Bar Fight Raises Thousands On GoFundMe To Cover Medical And Legal Expenses

The man who destroyed Oklahoma football player Spencer Jones in a bar fight is raising a ton of money on GoFundMe.

A fund has been created for Walker Brown after he went mega-viral over the past couple days for the absolute beatdown he handed Jones. As of right now, more than $9,000 has been raised to help him cover legal and medical expenses. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Brown wrote in part:

I have been advised to get an attorney. I am also facing a surgery from an injury I received while defending myself and will be looking at some unplanned medical bills and time off of work recovering from the surgery. I am a full-time student who works two jobs…I feel awkward doing this because I want to work and pay my own bills, but I am realizing that may be difficult for a little bit. I will say that YES, there was something that occurred prior to the start of the video as my nose doesn’t bleed for no reason. After I hire an attorney, I will make a statement so you will know my side of the story. Thank you again for all of the support.

A video of the altercation was tweeted late Friday by @OldRowSooners, and Walker and his brother can clearly be seen taking out Jones and his friend. Both sides are claiming they were not the aggressors.

Of all the fight videos we’ve seen in the past couple months, nothing tops this one. The two brothers put down Jones and his buddy so fast that it was mind-boggling.

Was it really power hour if you didn’t get in a fight on the piss-soaked bathroom floor? pic.twitter.com/lWombEtc3g — Old Row Oklahoma (@OldRowSooners) February 20, 2021

I have no idea what will happen with the investigation, but I do know Walker Brown has become a hero on the internet.

I haven’t seen such one-sided support for a guy in fight in a very long time. Jones reportedly needed eye surgery, and people still aren’t down with him.

It’s all about Walker Brown and his brother.

Just to get rid of the misconceptions, I’m the fellow in the beanie and that is my brother. We ARE NOT wrestlers at any university, we have been wrestling since we were in diapers and MMA/Cage Fighting since we were 12. They gave us no options unfortunately. We showed restraint. — Braden Brown (@bbrownfr) February 20, 2021

The craziest part about the video is that after I watched it about a dozen times, I realized Walker asks his brother which one he wants.

Imagine how much confidence you need during an altercation to ask your brother which guy he’s taking. This is what we live for on the internet!

If this situation ends up in court, we need it televised for the whole country to see. Feed it to us!