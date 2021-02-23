The Washington Football Team Won’t Change Their Name Until 2022

The Washington Football Team is going to stick with the same name for at least another season.

The team announced Tuesday on WashingtonJourney.com that a permanent name change won’t arrive until 2022. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We’ve transitioned from our old name. Now it’s time to write a new legacy. The future of Washington Football arrives in 2022,” the website reads on the front page.

As much as I knocked the franchise when they switched from the Redskins to the Washington Football Team, the name has kind of grown on me.

I’m glad to see they’re keeping it for at least one more season.

At this point, I wouldn’t even be against the franchise being the Washington Football Team for several more years to come.

It’s unique, it gave the team a new kind of energy, they made the playoffs the first year using the name I think a lot of fans would be OK with them being the Washington Football Team going forward.

Do I think Dan Snyder will stick with it past the 2021 season? No, but I think he should at least seriously consider it. Let us know in the comments what you think the team should be called!