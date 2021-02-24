Billie Eilish Reveals Fear That Makes Her ‘Wanna Jump Off A Cliff’

Musician Billie Eilish revealed that one of her fears is a fan having a bad experience meeting her.

Eilish made the revelation during Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“I wanted to be the artist that I would want to be a fan of,” Eilish told Colbert. (RELATED: ‘You’ve Never Seen My Body’: Billie Eilish Shares Message About Those That Criticize Her Body)

“The idea that somebody could meet me and have a bad experience makes me wanna jump off a cliff, like, seriously,” she continued. “I want everyone that I come in contact with to feel completely just the highest high that they could possibly feel.”

Eilish also opened up about her year amid coronavirus. The 19-year-old was set to be on tour, but had to cancel in March 2020 after three shows.

“The year sucked, and if I could go back and I could change it, I would, but at the same time, I’ve gotten more time off than I’ve ever, ever, ever, ever had,” Eilish told Colbert. “And of course I think that goes for everyone. But that was true for me after two weeks of it. Two weeks already at the beginning of quarantine was the most time I had off in, like, four years.”

Eilish has remained vulnerable while in the spotlight. The young star has been open about her issues with her body, sharing messages on social media.