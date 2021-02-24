Bruce Springsteen Given $500 Fine After Pleading Guilty To One Charge In DUI Case

Musician Bruce Springsteen reportedly pleaded guilty to one of three charges brought against him after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Springsteen pleaded guilty Wednesday to consuming alcohol in a closed area, according to Fox News. The charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving were dropped for lack of evidence with the judge’s approval, the outlet reported.

“Mr. Springsteen is pleased with the outcome of today’s court appearance,” Springsteen’s attorney Mitchell J. Ansell said in a statement, Fox News reported. “The prosecutor was unable to provide the necessary evidence and facts as it related to the charge of Driving under the Influence (DUI) and Reckless Driving and therefore, dismissed both of those charges.”

The government dropped drunken driving and reckless driving charges against Bruce Springsteen from a November incident, admitting the rocker’s blood-alcohol level was so low that it didn’t warrant the charges. Springsteen pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. https://t.co/lCRgVDbb9A — The Associated Press (@AP) February 24, 2021

Springsteen was given a $500 fine with an additional $40 fee, Fox News reported. (RELATED: Bruce Springsteen Was Arrested For DUI In New Jersey)

Springsteen was arrested in November of 2020 at the Gateway National Recreation Area in New Jersey, TMZ reported.

“Mr. Springsteen, who has no previous criminal record of any kind, voluntarily plead guilty to a violation of consuming an alcoholic beverage in a closed area, agreeing to a fine of $500,” Ansell said. “We want to thank the Court and will have no further comment at this time.”