Democrats Accuse Facebook Of ‘Knowingly’ Facilitating Extremists, Call Platform ‘Breeding Ground’ For ‘Discord’

Several members of the Democratic Party wrote Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg a letter accusing him and his staff of “knowingly” allowing far-right extremists to use the platform to promote civil discord, citing the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

In the letter, committee chairs call on Facebook to address concerns and questions regarding the platform’s alleged lack of effective anti-extremism polices, Newsweek reported Wednesday.

Democrats say Facebook “knowingly” allowed extremists to promote Capitol attack https://t.co/1UMMw9C4KL — Newsweek (@Newsweek) February 24, 2021

“The Committee is deeply concerned about dangerous and divisive rhetoric thriving on Facebook’s platform and is considering legislation to address these issues,” the letter begins. “From conspiracy theorists peddling false information to extremist voices urging and organizing violence, Facebook has become a breeding ground for polarization and discord.”

“Accordingly, pursuant to Rules X and XI of the U.S. House of Representatives, the Committee is writing to request documents and information regarding these matters,” the statement adds. (RELATED: Facebook ‘Refriends’ Australia After Government Loosens Up Key Regulations)

“As you know, on January 6 a violent mob attacked the U.S. Capitol with the aim of preventing Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election,” the letter continues.

The letter — signed by Democrats New Jersey Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette, Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Doyle and Illinois Rep. Jan Schakowsky — ends by listing questions they would like addressed, including when Facebook began looking into “divisive content” and a request that Facebook present any documents they have showing the company was trying to monitor and regulate far-right users in Facebook Groups.

Following the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, in which a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building in protest of the Electoral College certification, several social media platforms moved quickly to censor former President Donald Trump. Social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter proceeded to ban the president from their sites for “inciting violence,” and over stated fears that his words would provoke more violence.

“His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world,” Mark Zuckerburg wrote in a Facebook post regarding the decision to block Trump on their platform.