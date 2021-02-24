‘Biology Is Not Bigotry’: Republican Lawmakers Rebuke ‘Equality Act’ Over Transgender Policies, Abortion Mandates

An LGBTQ+ civil rights bill known as the Equality Act that was reintroduced by Democrats in Congress has received pushback from Republicans

“The reality of this bill is anything but equal. It is nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to force unreasonable mandates on our institutions and restrict the liberties of the American people,” Republican Minnesota Rep. Michelle Fischbach said on the House floor Tuesday, according to Newsweek.

“This bill will relegate the pro-life view to discrimination, redefine gender and require faith-based employers to pay for abortion in their insurance offering,” she continued.

Republican Tennessee Rep. Mark Green, who served as a flight surgeon, said the bill pressures medical providers to “surrender sound medical judgement.”

Green warned the House of the possible repercussions that could come from the bill.

“As a physician, I took a sacred oath to do no harm and preserve the health of those in my care. If this bill becomes law, many doctors will be forced to go against both their conscience and their medical judgment. Make no mistake: this is a death sentence for medicine. Biology is not bigotry and medicine is not discrimination,” Green said according to Newsweek.

“The Dems’ so-called ‘Equality Act’ would force schools and women’s shelters to allow biological men into women’s spaces, including women’s bathrooms and locker rooms! This completely undermines women and girls’ privacy!” Republican Arizona Rep. Debbie Lesko tweeted.

Democratic Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline and Democratic Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley are leading the efforts in the bill’s reintroduction. The bill will be voted on in the House Wednesday then make the trip over to the Senate, according to Newsweek.

The Equality Act was originally derailed by a Republican-controlled Senate in 2019. Now, Democrats just need 50 votes in the Senate and Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaker, Newsweek reported. (RELATED: Biden Vows To Pass ‘Equality Act’ During His First 100 Days In Office)

Biden released a statement urging Congress to “to swiftly pass this historic legislation” and the bill has his approval. The Equality Act was written as a civil rights bill for the LBGTQ+ community. But, many fear it will infringe on religious freedoms and be used to target businesses, such as the cake shop that was at the center of a court case for refusing to make a cake for a same-sex wedding, citing the owners religious beliefs.