February 24 Is ‘Twin Peaks’ Day

Wednesday is “Twin Peaks” Day in America.

On February 24, 1989, special agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) entered the town of Twin Peaks to investigate the death of Laura Palmer on the hit ABC cult classic. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The rest is history.

Special Agent Dale Cooper entered the town of Twin Peaks 32 years ago today pic.twitter.com/GlBX6jWzz7 — Amanda (@DuganAmanda) February 24, 2021

While I wasn’t even born yet when “Twin Peaks” first aired in 1990, I did eventually become a huge fan of the show.

At the very least, I’m a monster fan of the first season. I think it’s one of the best single seasons of TV ever made.

Happy Twin Peaks day to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/cC0d8Bpg3e — the chillwave enjoyer (@matt_T) February 24, 2021

It was mysterious, a bit sinister, kind of dark, fun and it kept everyone guessing as to who might have been responsible for the death of Laura Palmer.

It’s Twin Peaks day! From Sky Ferreira to Mount Eerie to Bastille, no other TV show has inspired as much popular music Read about the show’s musical legacy: https://t.co/cnmvW76hYG pic.twitter.com/52OhK2k2nj — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) February 24, 2021

Unfortunately, the show kind of went off the rails halfway through the second season and never matched the excellence of season one.

That happens often in TV, and it certainly doesn’t diminish anything about how awesome the mysterious season one was when it aired in 1990.

David Lynch gives a shout-out to “the great fans of Twin Peaks” in his first public acknowledgment of #TwinPeaksDay! #TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/j8y3ZvXP6l — Twin Peaks Day 2021 ????????????☕ (@ThatsOurWaldo) February 24, 2021

So, if you’re looking for a fun walk down memory lane, fire up “Twin Peaks” and dive right back in to season one. You won’t regret it.