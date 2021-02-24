Editorial

February 24 Is ‘Twin Peaks’ Day

Showtime's "Twin Peaks" Double R Diner Pop-Up

(Photo by Paul Butterfield/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Wednesday is “Twin Peaks” Day in America.

On February 24, 1989, special agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) entered the town of Twin Peaks to investigate the death of Laura Palmer on the hit ABC cult classic. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The rest is history.

While I wasn’t even born yet when “Twin Peaks” first aired in 1990, I did eventually become a huge fan of the show.

At the very least, I’m a monster fan of the first season. I think it’s one of the best single seasons of TV ever made.

It was mysterious, a bit sinister, kind of dark, fun and it kept everyone guessing as to who might have been responsible for the death of Laura Palmer.

Unfortunately, the show kind of went off the rails halfway through the second season and never matched the excellence of season one.

That happens often in TV, and it certainly doesn’t diminish anything about how awesome the mysterious season one was when it aired in 1990.

So, if you’re looking for a fun walk down memory lane, fire up “Twin Peaks” and dive right back in to season one. You won’t regret it.