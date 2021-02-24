EXCLUSIVE: GOP Will Use ‘Every Tool In The Legislative Arsenal’ To Protect Hyde, Congressman Promises

Republican Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn warned Democratic leaders Wednesday that Republicans will use “every tool in the legislative arsenal” to block Democratic efforts to repeal the Hyde Amendment, according to a letter exclusively obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly promised to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which bans the use of federal funds for abortions.

His assurances are backed by Democratic leadership and pro-abortion advocates pushing to axe the amendment.

Lamborn highlighted “troubling” recent “rhetoric and policy directives” in his Wednesday letter, signed by more than 80 members of Congress, to Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic leaders. (RELATED: 200 Republicans Pledge Support For Hyde Amendment As Biden Takes Aim At Pro-Life Legislation)

“This troubling language seems aimed at abdicating the responsibility we have to protect and defend the sanctity of human life, specifically unborn life,” he wrote.

The Republican congressman cited a comment made by Democratic Connecticut Rep. Rosa DeLauro at a December hearing on the Hyde Amendment, calling her comments “deeply disturbing.”

“While the Labor, HHS, Education bill has carried the Hyde amendment every year since 1976, this is the last year,” DeLauro said. (RELATED: Democrats Departing From Extreme Abortion Party Views, Poll Reveals)

“The Hyde amendment has protected nearly 2.5 million lives since its first inclusion in an appropriations bill in 1976,” Lamborn wrote. “Democrat majorities in Congress were instrumental in the first passage of the amendment, as 295 Democrats in the House and Senate supported the measure.”

Lamborn emphasized that Democrats are attempting to repeal Hyde “against the will of a majority of American people.” A recent Marist poll found that almost six in 10 Americans oppose using tax dollars to pay for abortions in the United States and more than three in four Americans oppose funding abortions with taxpayer dollars abroad.

“We cannot and will not allow this to stand,” he said. (RELATED: 77% Of Americans Oppose Taxpayer Funding Of Abortions Abroad, Poll Shows)

“Let me be clear: we are willing to use every tool in the legislative arsenal necessary to block your efforts and protect unborn life,” Lamborn wrote. “Any assault on life and the consciences of American taxpayers must be stopped.”

The congressman pushed Democratic leadership to reconsider their “extreme and divisive break with historical precedent.”

“The last thing a political party that claims to champion protecting the vulnerable should do is advance a radical abortion agenda endangering the lives of millions of Americans,” he said. “We plan to counter your pro-abortion efforts every step of the way.”

Lamborn said that it is “unconscionable” that DeLauro would use her power to try to eliminate Hyde in a statement to the DCNF.

“For 44 years, Democrats, including Joe Biden, have supported the Hyde Amendment,” Lamborn said. “Now they are attempting to force their radical leftist abortion agenda on all Americans. Any assault on life and the consciences of American taxpayers must be stopped.”

“My colleagues and I are dedicated to using every tool in our legislative arsenal to block their efforts,” Lamborn said. “I hope the majority of Americans simply do not want their tax dollars used to about unborn children. They’ve crossed the line on this, and I’m ready to fight back. I will always be a voice for the most vulnerable in our society.”

Biden, who formerly said he was opposed to abortion as a Catholic, supported the Hyde Amendment up until June 2019. At the time, presidential candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, along with former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and then-Sen. Kamala Harris, had pledged to repeal the Hyde Amendment should they become president in 2020.

Biden’s campaign confirmed to NBC on June 5, 2019, that though he supported Roe v. Wade, he still supported Hyde. The statement was greeted with strong backlash from pro-abortion groups, left-wing activists, and fellow candidates. The National Abortion Rights Action League spoke out against Biden’s stance, saying it “further endangers” those “facing enormous hurdles” in obtaining abortion. (RELATED: Pro-Life Leaders Condemn ‘Devout Catholic’ Biden Over His Vow To ‘Codify’ Roe V. Wade) Within 24 hours of reaffirming his support for Hyde, Biden announced on June 6, 2019, that he could “no longer support an amendment” that cuts off abortion funding. The former vice president cited attacks on abortion legislation from GOP lawmakers as a reason for his switch. Kamala Harris, now vice president in the Biden administration, attacked him for his flip on Hyde soon after his June 2019 statement during the July Democratic presidential primary debate. Harris pointed out that Biden only changed his stance on Hyde after he began running for president. She called his former stances on abortion “unacceptable.” “Why did it take you so long to change your position on the Hyde Amendment?” Harris asked Biden. “Why did it take so long until you were running for president to change your position on the Hyde Amendment?” “Because there was not full, federal funding for all reproductive services prior to this point,” Biden responded. The newly elected president marked the 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade by promising to appoint judges who respect the ruling as precedent and committing to codifying Roe v. Wade. Biden also revoked the Mexico City Policy that prevents federal funds from going to abortions abroad, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

