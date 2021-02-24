‘He Did Tell You So’: Lara Trump Says Donald Trump’s CPAC Speech Will Be About How He Warned America About Joe Biden

Lara Trump said Wednesday that her father-in-law, former President Donald Trump, “absolutely will” discuss his warnings of a Joe Biden presidency at the upcoming Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“He absolutely will and he did tell you so. A lot of us tried to tell the American people that this would happen if Joe Biden became president of the United States,” Lara told Fox News’ “Hannity” in reference to President Biden’s progressive agenda.

Trump is expected to address the conservative conference on Feb. 28 in what will be his first major public appearance since his single presidential term ended.

“I think the speed at which so much has happened has really kind of shocked people to be honest,” Lara continued. “I think for the first time in a long time, Americans found that under President Donald Trump, they had somebody they felt like was actually fighting for them and standing up for them and fighting for America and Joe Biden has made it clear not only through his actions but through what he has said, that it is no longer America first … He said America first is out.”

She suggested it was “absolutely ridiculous” for a president not to put his own country first. She also noted that Biden is pursuing a more open border policy by supporting a bill to provide amnesty to the millions of illegal immigrants who are currently residing in the country. (RELATED: Lara Trump Reportedly Thinking About 2022 Senate Run)

Trump has already made eight appearances at CPAC since 2011 and attended the event during every year of his presidency. He appears to want to stay active in the Republican Party, and still retains the support of Republican voters, with 75% of them saying they want him to continue to shape the party in the future.

Lara suggested the former president address a number of issues during his speech, including China, Iran and Biden’s decision to reenter the Paris climate accord.

“You know, so many things have so quickly turned around and really have been incredibly detrimental to the future of America. So, I’m excited to hear from him this weekend. I think it’s going to be a great speech. I know he’s excited to speak to everybody there at CPAC,” she said.