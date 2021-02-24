Martha Stewart Reveals #MeToo Movement Was ‘Painful’ For Her After Celebrity Friends Accused

Martha Stewart admitted the #MeToo movement was “painful” for her after people she knew were accused of inappropriate behavior.

Stewart told Harper’s Bazaar that she was forced to tolerate inappropriate behavior from men during her time as a young celebrity in an interview published Tuesday. Stewart spent time modeling in her 20s and later worked on Wall Street.

#MarthaStewart on the #MeToo movement: “I’ve known almost every single one of the famous guys that has been accused and set aside” https://t.co/13aSYfvvNZ — ET Canada (@ETCanada) February 23, 2021

“You had to keep your cool and just do your thing, and brush them away,” Stewart told the outlet. (RELATED: Here’s What Martha Stewart Missed The Most While In Prison)

Stewart said the #MeToo movement was “painful” for her after multiple of her celebrity friends were publicly accused.

“It has been really painful for me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I’ve known almost every single one of the famous guys that has been accused and set aside. Some were certainly guilty of a lot of what was accused.”

However, Stewart claimed some of the men accused weren’t guilty of anything but bad behavior.

“But some were—it’s just their awful personalities,” Stewart said. “I am not going to mention their names, but I know those people very, very well, and you know the man just talks about sex during dinner. That doesn’t mean anything to me.”

The former celebrity chef never named the men she was referring to.