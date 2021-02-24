Marvel Finally Gives Release Date For ‘Loki’ Disney Plus Series

Marvel has finally announced a release date for the upcoming Disney Plus “Loki” series.

“Loki, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming June 11 on @DisneyPlus,” a tweet from the show’s official Twitter account read Wednesday.

Tom Hiddleston will be the star of the series that will center around the popular Marvel villain as we see what he went through after the events of Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame,” the New York Post reported.

“Loki” will have six episodes, and there are already plans for a second season, the New York Post reported.

Disney Plus found recent success with the second season of “The Mandalorian” and its latest Marvel series “WandaVision” starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. (RELATED: Disney+ Hits More Than 73 Million Subscribers)

Another Marvel series, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” debuts on Disney Plus in March, and stars Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie from the “Captain America” movies, according to the outlet.

Check out the trailer!

For fans wondering how the series will deal with events after the final “Avengers” film, the New York Post reported that the show will feature an alternate version where Loki manages to escape death at the hands of Thanos, as he did in “Avengers: Infinity War” thanks to the superheroes “time heist.”