Michigan GOP Censures Fred Upton For Voting To Remove Marjorie Taylor Greene From Committee Spot

Republicans of Cass County, Michigan, censured Republican Rep. Fred Upton Tuesday for his vote to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia from the House Education Committee.

Upton voted to remove Greene from the committee for spreading QAnon conspiracy theories and for comments on school shootings, Upton said in a tweet. Republicans from his district condemned Upton’s decision calling his vote a “betrayal.”

“We believe Congressman Upton’s vote is a betrayal to his oath of office and core values of the Cass County Republican Party,” said the Cass County Republicans in the resolution, according to Detroit News.

Upton openly criticized the members of his district’s GOP for believing that Greene’s comments are acceptable.

“She taunted a Parkland school shooting survivor, argued that California wildfires were started by a Jewish space laser, accused Democratic politicians of running a pedophile ring out of a pizza parlor, and questioned whether 9/11 really happened,” Upton tweeted.

Greene said that the eleven Republicans who voted to remove her represented a “big betrayal,” Politico reported. She further revealed that her removal from the committee was good for both her and her constituents. (Related: Rep. Adam Kinzinger Says He Will Vote To Remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene From Her Committees)

“If I was on the committee, I’d be wasting my time, because my conservative values wouldn’t be heard, and neither would my district’s,” Greene said at a news conference, according to Politico.

Upton met with school shooting survivors from Columbine and Sandy Hook since serving on the committee.

“I served on that committee and met with Columbine school shooting survivors. I have since met with Parkland and Sandy Hook School shooting survivors and heard all of their personal stories,” he tweeted. “She should not be on the education committee, and Congress was right to remove her, period.”

Michigan Republicans previously censured Upton in a Jan. 28 resolution for his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, The Detroit News reported.

