Neera Tanden Forgot To Delete Tweets Criticizing Lisa Murkowski, One Person Who Could End Her Shot At Being Confirmed

President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Neera Tanden has criticized Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski on Twitter, one person who could put an end to her Senate confirmation.

In a tweet from 2017, Tanden told Murkowski that she must be “high on your own supply” after Murkowski tweeted about lowering the corporate tax rate. Tanden needs one Republican to vote in favor of her confirmation, with the Senate split at 50-50, as Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced Friday that he would oppose Tanden’s confirmation.

“No offense but this sounds like you’re high on your own supply. You know, we know, and everyone knows this is all garbage. Just stop,” Tanden tweeted.

After being nominated, Tandedn deleted over 1,000 tweets critical of Republicans, however, she did not delete this one.

Murkowski has not yet commented on how she will vote. Her office did not immediately respond when asked about the tweet.

Meanwhile, nearly all Senate Republicans immediately came out in opposition to Tanden’s nomination when it was announced. Republican Utah Sen. Mitt Romney confirmed Tuesday that he will vote against Tanden’s confirmation, just one day after Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins announced that she will oppose Tanden’s confirmation.

A number of Republican senators have continued to press Tanden over her past comments and donations to Democrats. In the House, Budget Committee Republicans urged senators to reject Tanden’s nomination in a letter sent Tuesday. (RELATED: Neera Tanden Was ‘Proud To Fight’ Against Trump Cabinet Picks, Now She’s Battling To Save Her Own Nomination)

There have been concerns over Tanden’s partisanship since the news of her nomination first broke. (RELATED: Romney Joins Collins, Manchin In Opposing Neera Tanden For OMB)

Biden nominated Tanden while she was serving as president of the Center for American Progress, a progressive think tank.