Officer Dies After Medical Emergency While Trying To Save Drowning Girl

An officer with Ohio’s Department of Natural Resources died while attempting to rescue a 16-year-old girl who drowned after falling through ice on Tuesday.

Natural Resource Officer Jason Lagore responded to a call at Rocky Fork State Park on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports that two people had fallen through ice into the water, according to a press release from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

A 13-year-old male had fallen through the ice near the North Shore boat docks, according to the statement. The teen tried rescue the 16-year-old girl before he pulled himself out of the ice and water, according to The Enquirer.

The press release stated that Lagore “suffered a medical emergency” while responding to the call and was taken to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro where he was pronounced dead. (REPORT: Woman Dies After Her Family’s ATV Falls Through Ice During Fishing Trip)

We send our thoughts and prayers to Officer Lagore’s family, as well as his colleagues at @ohiodnr. We’re grateful for his dedicated service to the State of Ohio. https://t.co/eyNjzN9yLd — Treasurer Robert Sprague (@OhioTreasurer) February 24, 2021

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition. A team of divers found the 16-year-old unresponsive. She was also taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Lt. Branden Jackman of the Paint Creek Joint EMS and Fire District warned that the tragedy served as a reminder not to walk out on frozen ice.

“You look at water and you think, ‘Oh, it’s just water,'” he said. “Thirty-six-degree water is no different than a three-story house fire. They’ll both kill you just as quick.”

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources but did not receive a response at the time of publication.