Former NBA Star Pau Gasol Signs In Spain With FC Barcelona

Former NBA star Pau Gasol is headed back to Spain.

The two-time NBA champion with the Lakers announced Tuesday that he's signing with FC Barcelona in his home country. Gasol started his pro career with Barcelona before making the jump to the NBA.

He last signed with the Trail Blazers in the NBA, but never played in a game.

This is a pretty cool development for Gasol. Over the past 15 to 20 years in the NBA, he’s been one of the most versatile big men in the game, won a bunch of games and has two rings.

Now, at the age of 40, he’s taking his talents back overseas to where it all started for him.

For those of you who might not know, the level of play in Spain is incredibly high. Outside of the NBA, it’s the best basketball in the world.

The ACB, which is Spain’s top pro basketball league, is without a doubt the best pro basketball league in the country outside of America.

It’s highly-competitive, loaded with great talent, has several NBA quality players and you have to be very impressive in order to earn a roster spot over there. So, this isn’t some joke league Gasol is joining. Not even close.

Props to Gasol for returning home. Hopefully, he’s able to win a few more games overseas before finally hanging up his shoes for good.