Ravens Coach John Harbaugh ‘Quietly’ Pays The Bill For An Entire Restaurant

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh pulled off a classy move for people dining at a restaurant Tuesday night.

According to Rick Ritter of CBS Baltimore, the Super Bowl champion coach “quietly” picked up the tab at Jimmy’s Seafood after talking with fans and taking pictures. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is the definition of a classy move from the man leading the Baltimore Ravens. This is an awesome move from Harbaugh. Stuff like this is what makes fan bases love their respective coaches.

Harbaugh didn’t need to do this. He could have snapped some pictures and just left.

Instead, he quietly dropped enough cash to cover the bill for the entire place. If that’s not the definition of a class act, then I don’t know what is.

Props to Harbaugh for giving fans some great memories and something to talk about for a long time.