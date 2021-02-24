REPORT: Michael Fassbender Will Star In The Upcoming Assassin Film ‘The Killer’

Michael Fassbender’s new movie sounds like it’s going to be awesome.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fassbender will star in “The Killer,” and legendary director David Fincher will lead the way from behind the camera. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The story follows “an assassin who begins to psychologically crack as he develops a conscience, even as his clients continue to demand his skills,” according to the same THR report.

As I’ve said before, I’m a big fan of Michael Fassbender. He’s a criminally underrated actor. In fact, I’d argue that he’s one of the best actors in the game.

He was outstanding in the “X-Men” films, and he’s now going to start in as an assassin at his breaking point.

If that doesn’t have you interested, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Secondly, David Fincher is a true visionary in Hollywood. Everything he touches seems to turn to gold. Even for casual film fans, you have to admit the man knows what he’s doing.

“The Social Network” is one of my all-time favorite movies, and his work from behind the camera is a major reason why.

Now, the two men are teaming up for a movie that sounds like it’s going to be awesome. Even without a ton of details, I’m already pretty excited and expectations are high. Hopefully, “The Killer” lives up to them whenever it comes out.